AC Milan, Arsenal set for transfer blow as Napoli star ‘close to signing’ new deal
23 February at 21:40AC Milan and Arsenal are on red alert as Lorenzo Insigne, one of their summer targets, is set to sign a new contract with Napoli. New contract talks between the talented Italian winger and his club are ongoing since last summer, but the two parties have failed to reach an agreement yet.
According to Il Mattino (via calcionapoli1926), however, the latest offer of Napoli is convincing the player to sign a new agreement to extend his stay at the club.
Napoli have offered Insigne € 3.5-million-a-year a pretty big pay rise given that Insiegne is on a € 2-million-a-year deal until 2019. Arsenal and AC Milan wanted to make the most of stalling contract talks, but reports in Italy suggest Insigne is willing to commit his future to his childhood club.
Although Insigne has requested a salary in the region of € 5-million-a-year, Napoli representatives have informed the player that they want him to become the team’s new captain after the retirement of Marek Hamsik.
Go to comments