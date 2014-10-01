Atalanta are unbeaten in their last four Serie A games against AC Milan (W1 D3).



AC Milan have failed to score in their last three home games against Atalanta.



The Rossoneri won their last home game against Bologna, after taking only two points from their previous four games at the San Siro.



Atalanta are unbeaten in their last four league games (W2 D2).



Atalanta have won only one away game in this Serie A campaign (2-1 against Genoa).



AC Milan are one of only three teams yet to concede a goal in the first 15 minutes of play in this campaign.



Atalanta have conceded eight goals from outside the box this season – more than any other side in Serie A.



Atalanta have already dropped 13 points from leading situations in this campaign – a league-high.



However, AC Milan have lost each of the seven games in which they’ve been trailing in this Serie A campaign.



Giacomo Bonaventura played 99 Serie A games for Atalanta between 2010 and 2014, scoring 14 goals before moving to AC Milan.