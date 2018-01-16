AC Milan attack media over money-laundering reports
16 January at 17:10AC Milan have just released a very harsh statement against Italian papers La Stampa and Il Secolo XIX. Both papers reported last week that AC Milan chiefs and former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi are under investigation for the sale of the club. (details)
Here’s the full statement published on AC Milan website:
"The articles recently published by the Italian newspapers 'La Stampa' and 'Il Secolo XIX', and then resumed by many other media, relating to an alleged money laundering investigation against the Fininvest group (which was later denied by the Public Prosecutor's Office) require me to make clarifications as party involved. AC Milan purchase process has always been carried out with the utmost transparency, compliance with regulations and correctness, with the support and advice of international financial and legal advisors. All procedures were followed in full compliance with the laws and practices in force. All financial institutions, sports organizations and authorities involved received the documentation, either required or requested, to assess and approve both the "closing" process and the qualifications of the new Property now managing the Team. What I have read these days absolutely does not reflect the reality of facts. Therefore, while considering the Group that I chair, AC Milan S.p.A., and myself as injured party of this unfortunate and unacceptable media campaign based on speculations and misleading information, we reserve the right to take all necessary legal actions to protect at best the image, the reputation and the financial solidity of AC Milan and of the reference group".
Go to comments