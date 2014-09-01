AC Milan await UEFA verdict on Voluntary Agreement

It has been quite a week for AC Milan. On Monday, they were drawn against Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32, though that was nothing compared to what has followed. The Gianluigi Donnarumma row erupted again on Tuesday, leading to him being whistled and jeered in San Siro last night during the Rossoneri’s 3-0 win over Verona in the Coppa Italia. The Curva Sud even unfurled a banner demanding that the 18-year-old goalkeeper be sold.



Meanwhile, the club still awaits UEFA’s decision on whether their plan to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations has been ratified. The verdict from Nyon is set to arrive either today or tomorrow, when we should also learn exactly what has brought the European football governing body to its decision. There is doubt over whether Marco Fassone has done enough to satisfy their demands, while he himself confirmed recently that “UEFA’s requests are almost impossible.”



Should their voluntary plan be rejected, the Diavolo leadership will have to reconvene and discuss how they can put the club on a more solid financial footing, with increasing pressure coming from UEFA to balance their books as soon as possible.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)