AC Milan: Barcelona scout star winger. Priority summer targets revealed
15 April at 19:00AC Milan have just begun a new era with Chinese entrepreneurs Yonghong Li and Han Li who have just acquired a majority share in the club. The rossoneri managed to recover from two goals down during today’s derby holding Inter to 1-1 draw. Barcelona’s International director of sport Ariedo Braida was spotted in the stands of the San Siro today. The former AC Milan’s director of sport scouted AC Milan winger Gerard Deulofeu who was one of the best rossoneri players on the pitch.
Deulofeu joined AC Milan on loan from Everton in January but the rossoneri do not have any option to make the player’s move permanent. Barcelona, on the other hand, have a € 12 million buy-back clause to sign the player from Everton at the end of the season. Deulofeu is a product of Barcelona academy and that’s why Barcelona have added such clause when they sold Deulofeu to Everton in 2015.
Meantime, Sky Sport has revealed the three priority signings for the summer. The reliable Italian broadcasters claim Cesc Fabregas, Mateo Musacchio and Keita Balde top Massimiliano Mirabelli’s transfer shortlist.
Go to comments