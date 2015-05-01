AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas next season and according to a report of Il Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants have already entered transfer talks to sign the Spaniard.



Fabregas is not a regular Chelsea starter but is believed to be on very good terms with Antonio Conte. The Serie A giants, however, have made Fabregas one of their summer transfer priorities for next season and according to the Italian paper, the rossoneri are already in talks with both Chelsea and the player’s entourage.







The destiny of the former Barcelona star, however, depends on Antonio Conte who will soon decide whether to keep Fabregas in South West London or sell him to rack up some fresh cash.



​Chelsea are being linked with moves for Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessié and the arrival of one more midfielder could mean Fabregas might be left free to leave the Stamford Bridge at the end of the current campaign.

