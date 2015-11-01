AC Milan, Belotti remains high on their wish-list: the latest
06 February at 21:45AC Milan started off this 2017-18 season very poorly as Vincenzo Montella was let go of his duties. The rossoneri club replaced him with ex-Milan legend Rino Gattuso as he helped get them back on track. They have been doing much better of late as Gattuso has been getting the best out of many of Fassone and Mirabelli's 2017 summer signings (lets not forget that Milan spent over 200 million euros last summer on new players).
Milan did not move at all in this past January transfer window as their focus was on summer 2018 (they have already "blocked" Sampdoria wing-back Strinic for next summer). One area that Milan might try and improve is their front man position. As Premium Sport reported, Torino's Andrea Belotti is still pretty high on Fassone and Mirabelli's wish-list as the Italian national team striker has had a very inconsistent season. Torino president Cairo wanted 100 million euros for him last summer as he will surely have to lower his demands come the 2018 summer...
