The reverse fixture ended 2-2 thanks to Brignoli’s goal in the 95th minute; in what was Gennaro Gattuso’s debut as AC Milan manager in Serie A.



The last time AC Milan drew four consecutive matches in a single Serie A season was back in April 1994; only in 1947 have they drawn five in a row.



AC Milan are unbeaten in their last seven home league games (W4 D3), keeping four clean sheets in the process.



Benevento’s last six matches in Serie A have seen at least three goals scored (27 in total, at an average of 4.5 per game).



After 15 losses, Benvevento gained their first away Serie A point in their last match against Sassuolo.



AC Milan have scored the joint-highest number of goals in the opening 10 minutes of play in Serie A this season (seven, level with Fiorentina).



Benevento have conceded 78 goals this term: the last team to have conceded more after 33 match-days was Pro Patria in 1955/56 (87).