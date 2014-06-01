AC Milan, Biglia and Abate return but two other players go down: the latest

AC Milan have been struggling of late in the Italian Serie A as Vincenzo Montella was sacked as a result of these poor results. To replace him, Milan decided to promote youth squad coach Rino Gattuso (who will be the rossoneri's interim head coach up until the end of this season). Gattuso surely has a lot of quality players to work with since Milan spent over 200 million euros this past summer. Here is the latest on the injury front for them as Stefano Mazzoni (Milan doctor) gave an update on the situation:



"Lucas Biglia is now back from his cold as he is at Mister Gattuso's disposal. Davide Calabria and Ignazio Abate are also fully recuperated as they are now training with the rest of the group. Fabio Borini on the other hand has a left ankle issue as he will be monitored from day to day. It remains to be seen if he will be available for our next game against Benevento. Lastly, Calahanoglu also picked up a knock during this past training session as we will know more in the coming 48 hours".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)