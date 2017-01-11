AC Milan block exit of West Ham target M’Baye Niang
14 January at 14:09AC Milan have blocked the exit of their star striker M’Baye Niang who is understood to be a transfer target of West Ham. According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, the Premier League side have made contact with AC Milan to sign the Frenchman in the January transfer window.
The rossoneri, however, have informed the Premier League side that Niang is not for sale in January.
The former Genoa ace has had a stunning start to the season but his latest performances have been highly disappointing, so much so Montella has sometimes replaced his with Jack Bonaventura, not to mention that the Serie A giants are trying to sign Gerard Deulofeu on loan from Everton.
The Spaniard could become a big competitor for Niang, but even a possible arrival of the talented winger would not convince AC Milan to sell Niang to West Ham or to any other European club in January.
Niang has three goals and as much assists in 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
Share on