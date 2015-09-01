AC Milan blocked Musacchio January exit
03 February at 22:30AC Milan rejected several offers for Musacchio in the January transfer window, reports in Italy claim.
The Argentinean defender joined the rossoneri for € 18 million this past summer and was expected to be one of the most exciting new players in Serie A this season.
The former Villareal ace, however, failed to live up to expectations and lost his starter status even before Gennaro Gattuso’s appointment in November.
When the Italian tactician switched AC Milan to a four-man defence, Musacchio became a regular bench-warmer but the Serie A giants did not want to sell him at any price.
Several European clubs are reported to have made enquiries to sign Musacchio in the January transfer window but AC Milan blocked his exit.
Musacchio is not for sale and AC Milan know he can still be very useful if either Bonucci or Romagnoli got injured, not to mention that the rossoneri need a deep squad to face the rest of the Coppa Italia and Europa League campaigns.
