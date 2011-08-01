The administrative work has all been completed in the Rossoneri headquarters, and the attention now shifts to the locker room. Following the international break Milan return to training ahead of their clash against Lazio on the weekend. For Montella, it will be a cluster of important decisions in the approach to an important game, but he will have nearly a full squad to choose from.

Through Milan TV, in connection with Milanello, fans learn a brief summary of Milan lone training session today. On the field in a heated session for some time, the players went through running and stretching maneuvers, followed by various tactical exercises. The workout completed with small intersquad match. Bonaventura has returned worked with the group, and becomes a valid candidate to start against Lazio this weekend. Comrades Kalinic, Kessie and Çalhanoglu also trained with the group, but Biglia and Gustavo Gómez returned to Milan too late, joining their mates tomorrow.