AC Milan: Bonaventura reveals the best thing Gattuso has done so far

AC Milan star Giacomo Bonaventura talked to Il Corriere dello Sport to talk about the first part of the season. The Italian midfielder had no kind words for his former boss Vincenzo Montella.



“Gattuso is a hard worker, he knows the club very well and would deserve to have more top players. He has passion and is willing to improve, always. Maybe you always want to have a top manager like Guadiola, but Gattuso is very good manager and is a great motivator too. The best thing he’s done so far is to return to a four-man defence. We’ve had way to many changes and too many managers have been changed in the last few years. Luckily we have a stable system now.”



“Montella? I was injured at the beginning of the season and I thought I would have been given time to recover. But when the Europa League begun I played on a regular basis, every game. I couldn’t be fit for league games and I’ve never really recovered. When you are not fit, you can become very nervous for nothing. I was frustrated, once I left the pitch and I was very angry, it had never happened to me before.”

