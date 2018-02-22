AC Milan: Bonucci and Romagnoli to miss Napoli showdown
09 April at 11:50AC Milan star defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Alessio Romagnoli will skip Sunday’s Serie A showdown against Napoli. The former Juventus star was booked for protests ten minutes before the final whistle while Romagnoli sustained an injury at the beginning of the game.
The former Sampdoria promise is still not officially out of action but several reports in Italy claim the player won’t recover in time to face Napoli this next week-end.
Rino Gattuso confirmed at the end of the Sassuolo clash yesterday that Romagnoli is not likely to recover.
“We have other defenders, I’ll play with those who are available.”
AC Milan were held to 0-0 draw by Sassuolo yesterday night and are now eight points behind a Champions League placement.
Talking to media at the end of the game, Gattuso said: “We didn't have much luck tonight but at the same time, it's our own fault. We were a bit tired but I don't think this can be an excuse. We weren't aggressive enough from the get go and in the end, we could've even lost this game so 1 point isn't that bad.”
