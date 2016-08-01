AC Milan: Bonucci hints Gattuso is better coach than Conte and Allegri
19 February at 21:45AC Milan star Leonardo Bonucci talked to Radio 105 on Monday evening. The Italy star was asked a few questions about his career and his private life: “I didn’t have many moment of crisis in my career. When I had one is was because we were not helping each other. It happened at Juventus, after the Champions League finals lost against Barcelona, and it happened here at AC Milan. It took time to overcome my problems but the help of my manager [Gattuso] has helped me and my teammates to regain self-confidence. Now we want to win, we are focused. I don’t want to hear the word ‘defeat’ anymore.”
Bonucci, who had been coached by both Max Allegri and Antonio Conte during his time at Juventus, did also praise his new coach Gennaro Gattuso: “He is the first to train in Milanello. He is impressive. I think I’ve never seen anyting similar in my career. Now I am fit and happy. When I scored I knew I was in off-side but I had to celebrate and I did it. Our manager deserves to be praised for what he has done so far. We need to remain humble but we have great targets.”
