AC Milan: Bonucci reveals why he left Juventus and names his heir

New AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci talked to assembled media from Italy training centre on Tuesday afternoon. The Italy centre-back revealed why he decided to leave Juventus and join AC Milan.



“I left Juventus because of some decisions made by the board. One must have balls to do what I did. They told me I am traitor, a mercenary and other stuff even if I always gave the best for Juventus. I did get along with Juventus until the end. I was not doing the difference in the defence of Juventus, I played alongside great champions and without them it wouldn’t have been the same for me.”



“Why people talk a lot about me? I am used to it, it means I’ve reached a great level as a person and as a footballer. Sergio Ramos is the best defender in the world, no coincidence he won the best defender award of the last Champions League.”



“Next Italy defenders? Caldara is very strong and Romagna as well. I played with him at Juventus and I think he is very similar to me.”

