AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci spoke about the challenge that his side face against Juventus and said: “We will have to play a careful game and put into practice what we have tried several times in training. We need to be compact and make the perfect match. Juventus had an excellent record when I was there. How do I feel about the game?, I am quite excited but this is normal.It will be quite different on the field. He added : “As a former Juventus player, I have to say that Juve-Milan matches are always great. I stay in touch with all of my former team-mates and we remain friends. For the 90 minutes though, we will be opponents. During the 90 minutes, it will be a battle and it will be a great battle”.Milan have been struggling to recapture their form of the 2000’s during recent years and they will be hoping that Bonucci can help the club to rediscover itself.