AC Milan: Borini’s girlfriend Erin O’Neill enjoys her new life in Italy

Erin O’Neill and Fabio Borini got married in June 2015 in Italy. The player thrived in Roma academy bust spent many years abroad. He had been playing for Southampton and Liverpool in England where he knew his future wife. The couple has now moved to Milan as Borini become a new AC Milan player this summer. Erin and Fabio seem to be very happy in Italy as the British model keeps posting many pictures of their new life in the ‘Bel Paese’. Borini joined AC Milan on loan with option to buy during the last summer transfer campaign. Will AC Milan sign him on a permanent deal next summer? Erin would be definitely pleased.

