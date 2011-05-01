AC Milan boss Gattuso confirms 4-3-3 is under consideration ahead of Bologna

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media earlier this afternoon ahead of his side’s crucial Serie A match against Bologna tomorrow night. Here is what he had to say:



“Tomorrow’s match? I have great respect for Roberto Donadoni, he is an honest man who tells things as they are. Bologna is a difficult team to face, they are really good in transition. Palacio is very good, while everyone can see how talented Verdi is. I am looking forward to the game, we know how important it is. In football there will always be difficult moments, but I want to see a reaction.”



“Lack of goals in the team? This is very important, and I want to be honest here. I can see André Silva’s qualities in training, but he was not effective enough on Thursday. That’s why I ask for more from him, as he’s a very strong player. Nikola Kalinić resembles Pippo Inzaghi in the way that he is always on the verge of being offside, but he attacks space very well.”



“4-3-3? Yes, let’s see. The club is with me, that’s both Fassone and Mirabelli. We feel that with a three-man defence the mechanisms are not quite right. We have to change something in order to allow the players to express themselves better. I have great respect for Montella and his staff, but to play the football I want us to we must change.”



“Rijeka? I wanted to give minutes to those who have played less, like Paletta and Zanellato. I saw some positive things, as Locatelli played well as did Calabria for 60 minutes. If we had won in Benevento no one would have cared about the Rijeka match.”



“Objectives? We must look to improve our character, as well as our mental toughness. We must not look for alibis such as injuries. We must try to overcome problems by helping ourselves, and giving something more.”



“When will we see my Milan? We need victories that make us feel good and help us be more aware of our qualities. We must look to win at all costs. It is essential that we win tomorrow.”



“Returning to San Siro as coach? The greatest emotion would be to win the game. We know that we will face a tough team tomorrow. I played at San Siro for many years, and was whistled a few times. I hope that tomorrow there will be an environment that will help the team. I have read about some protests, but I hope not.”



“Experienced players? We need players who are physically fit, we need enthusiasm and experience. We play every three days, so we need everyone. Youngsters bring enthusiasm as opposed to experience with the older guys. We need a combination of both.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)