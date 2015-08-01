AC Milan boss Montella includes exciting products of academy in squad list for Lazio clash

AC Milan will be facing Lazio on Monday night and the rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella is left with short of options due to injuries and suspensions. The likes of Jack Bonaventura, Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Antonelli and Davide Calabria are out of actions with injuries whilst Gabriel Paletta and Juraj Kucka are suspended as they were shown the red card in AC Milan’s away Bologna clash this past Wednesday.



Montella has then decided to include two products of AC Milan academy in the squad list that will be travelling to Rome after the week-end.



One of them is Raul Zucchetti, 19, who can either play as right-back of left-back. The promising defender has one goal and one assist in 11 appearances with AC Milan Primavera team.



The second player called by Montella is Mattia El Hilali (pictured) who is the captain of the diavoli Primavera team and can either play as centre midfielder or centre defender. The 19-year-old has nine appearances with AC Milan Primavera team, here’s the full squad list picked by Montella:



​GOALKEEPERS: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari

DEFENDERS: Abate, Calabria, Gomez, Vangioni, Zapata, Zucchetti (54)

MIDFIELDERS: Bertolacci, El Hilali (46), Honda, Locatelli, Mati Fernandez, Pasalic, Poli, Sosa

FORWARDS: Bacca, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso



