Reliable Italian business website Calcio e Finanza have came into possession of documents relating to the payment of a, the Chinese consortium that is set to acquire a majority stake in AC Milan.Sino Europe had initially paid a deposit ofThe Chinese consortium, however, failed to close the deal by that date and have postponed the takeover of the club to the 3of March., which is Berlusconi’s holding company and AC Milan’s parent company.The postponement was due to bureaucratic issues.After that second payment, Sino Europe are now due to pay € 320 million to take the club from Silvio Berlusconi’s hands.Calcio and Finanza have scrutinized a(based in Hong Kong), used by its parent companyto receive a loan of € 102 million. The company that has given the loan to Rossoneri Sport Investment is calledand is based in The British Virgin Islands.The documents analyzed by Calcio e Finanza prove that Willy Shine International Holdings gave the loan to Rossoneri Champion on the 13of December. On that same day, Sino Europe paid the second deposit to AC Milan.It has been proved that money of the deposit do not come from China, but have been sent straight from the British Virgin Islands., but had no problem when it come to pay € 100 million from one day to another.Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto