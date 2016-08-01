AC Milan buyers ‘ready to invest €300 million’

Chinese group Sino-Europe are set to finalize the acquisition of a majority share in AC Milan on the 3rd of March. The Chinese consortium have postponed the closing date which was initially scheduled for the 13th of December.



New AC Milan owners have released an interview to Chinese portal TBL revealing their plans for the future of the Serie A giants.



“We’ll announce the acquisition of AC Milan with a press conference next year. We want to take the club among the best ones in the world and we’ll put extra care in managing the youth sector of the club.”



“We’ve just received a €1.5 million prize money after the Italian Super Cup victory and we want to invest € 300 million in the club, part of that sum will be invested in the youth sector. We will create a Youth Academy in China to train Chinese players and managers.”

