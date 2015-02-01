AC Milan defender Davide Calabria took to Twitter to apologize to fans for the red card he was shown during Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Udinese. Down to 10 men, the Rossoneri were unable to bring home all three points from their trip to Udine.“I have just reviewed the whole game,” wrote Calabria. “I have committed a naïve foul and will not make an excuse. There is anger and disappointment for not having brought home the three points we all wanted so much and I take responsibility for what happened.I will learn from this error so that I will not repeat it. I am the first to be sorry, the team deserved the victory.”