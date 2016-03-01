AC Milan, Calabria is set to renew his deal with the club: the latest

As most of the talk has been surrounding the Gigio Donnarumma case over the past few days, AC Milan seem close to renew Davide Calabria's contract with the club. According to Milannews, Davide Calabria is set to renew his contract with the rossoneri up until 2022. The contacts between the parties are ongoing as Milan should be able to soon announce this contract renewal. Calabria (21 years old) has been with Milan all of his career as he was a member of the Milan youth squad. The rossoneri club have had a lot of success recently with young Italian players as Gigio Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Manuele Locatelli and Patrick Cutrone have all been promoted to the senior club over the past few seasons.



Even if a lot of the attention is around the Donnarumma and Raiola case, Fassone and Mirabelli have also been working on other fronts as Calabria is set to renew his deal with the club....