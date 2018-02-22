Scioccato e triste, questo ci fa capire quali sono le cose veramente importanti della vita, anche se a volte ingiusta. Non ci sono parole... Ciao Davide... pic.twitter.com/b59TrQ07H8 — Davide Calabria (@davidecalabria2) 4 marzo 2018

Davide Astori's passing shook the entire world of football, most importantly the Italian league. Everyone has been thinking about him as he was a well known player within the Serie A league. Other than Fiorentina, the Italian national team defender also played for AC Milan (in their youth sector), Cagliari and Roma. Here is what Davide Calabria had to say on the matter: " I am very sad at the moment, this reminds us what the important things are in life. Life can be cruel, I have no words... Ciao Davide...". You can view his message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.