AC Milan, Çalhanoğlu: ‘Conti helped me a lot in the beginning’
30 March at 19:00During an interview with Milan TV, Hakan Çalhanoğlu discussed his relationship with former Rossoneri attacking midfielder Dejan Savićević, and had plenty of words for encouragement for injured teammate Andrea Conti. Here is what he had to say:
“Savićević? Of course I know him, he was a great number 10. He had an extraordinary left foot. We often talk after matches and he gives me great advice. I know I cannot always shoot at goal, but he was a phenomenon and it’s always good to get advice from such a strong player and then look to execute what they have said to you.
“Conti? When I arrived in Italy, we spent a lot of time together. He spoke only a little bit of English, but he helped me a lot in the beginning. We live in the same building in Milan, he’s a really good guy. I’m sad about his situation, he just left for America. It’s an unfortunate period, sometimes these things happen.
“We must help him, because he’s one of the team’s most important players. He has great quality and I hope that we will send him a collective message of support when we next score a goal, because we love him. I love him too.”
(Milan TV)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments