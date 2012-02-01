If reports are to be believed AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu has grown unhappy at the San Siro.

Calhanoglu arrived at Milan for a fee in the region of 24 million euros, but despite having shown immense promise at Bayer Leverkusen, he has failed to make an impact. The 23-year-old has made 12 appearances in the Serie A this season, out of which eight have been starts, but he has scored scored once assisting once too.

SportItalia suggests that the Turk has become a problem for the rossoneri, who have used him in multiple positions but he has failed to settle in anywhere. It is said that he isn’t the club’s plans and the owners have realised that he has been a waste of money.

Calhanoglu himself has understood that he hasn’t found his feet at the club and has grown frustrated with life at the San Siro already. He wishes to move away and the move could come as early as in January itself.

Kaustubh Pandey