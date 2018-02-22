AC Milan, Calhanoglu reveals ‘Montella’s problem’

AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu has talked about his first months at the club in an interview with Forza Milan. “The start of the season was tough, after a suspension of four months I needed to play as much games as possible. It was difficult to communicate with Montella because he could only speak Italian. He doesn’t speak English and it was difficult to talk to him. Gattuso is different, he trusts me and talks a lot with me. He has always told me to focus on myself and my idea of football. That’s what I did and results were a consequence of that.”



“I was very excited when I joined the club. I was thinking about this new situation. AC Milan are a top club with an amazing history. It’s great in Milanello where many legends have played before me. The idea that Maldini and Gattuso trained there couldn’t get out of my mind.”



“I was living in a hotel at the beginning so it was difficult to settle in well. Now it’s much better, I can understand my teammates, I know the Italian culture and people are very nice here. Somehow it’s similar to Turkey.”

