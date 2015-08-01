#ACMilan comunica che la squadra sarà in ritiro da domani fino a data da destinarsi

AC Milan announce that the team will go on a training retreat from tomorrow until further notice — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 18, 2017

AC Milan have cancelled tonight’s Christmas team dinner after yesterday’s humiliating 3-0 defeat to Serie A strugglers Verona. The decision has been announced by the club through their official website.AC Milan have also announced that the team will go to ‘ritiro’ (training camp) until the next game against Atalanta.​These decisions confirm how difficult is the situation at the club right now. The rossoneri are out of European placements andas most of their new signings are failing to live up to expectations.Gennaro Gattuso is currently having a meeting in the club’s headquarters alongside Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli.The trio did also hold a meeting after yesterday’s defeat in Verona, sources have told Calciomercato.com.AC Milan face Atalanta on the 23of December. Gennaro Gattuso’s side are currently out of any European placement and Uefa have just rejected the club’s voluntary proposal.