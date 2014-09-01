AC Milan CEO Fassone remains optimistic over UEFA agreement

On his arrival at the Lega Calcio assembly at which a new president will be elected, AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone spoke to discussed several issues with reporters outside. He commented on the rumours surrounding UEFA’s decision on whether to accept the terms of the Rossoneri’s Voluntary Agreement. Here is what he had to say:



“UEFA? It is surprising for me to read some of the newspapers this morning, as it seems UEFA has already made its mind up. The committee will meet tomorrow however. I have the highest respect for the committee chairman.



“Information has been leaked to the media, some of which is true. UEFA has made some requests which are impossible to satisfy, not just for us but for any club. We have provided them with all the documentation and even updated the dossier with new details this week. At worst, we will discuss the terms of another agreement. There is no early funeral.



“Voluntary Agreement? We have total confidence that they will make their decision in good faith, but it has not yet been made. I have been working on this issue for several months now. If there is no positive outcome, we will need to understand how clubs make it work for them.



“Refinancing? We have a deadline to meet in October next year. I think we can do what we have to by spring, and we are working towards this. People understand we are going through a period of renewal which is complex. Everyone is willing to face this year of transition with the maximum effort possible. Gattuso is looking to define his own approach. These things always take time.



“Transfer market? I would make the same signings again, even if we made one or two mistakes. We have tried to correct those, but I am convinced we had a great market campaign. Those who are not playing as well as expected will soon get back to their best.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)