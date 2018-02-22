AC Milan, Chelsea target can leave Roma on one condition
15 April at 09:50AC Milan are thinking of signing Dzeo in the summer , our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively learned. The Bosnia International came close to joining Chelsea in the January transfer window but he eventually decided to stay at Roma and Roma’s qualification for the Champions League semi-finals has proved the Bosnian right.
Dzeko is a long time target of AC Milan’s director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli who would like the player to the San Siro in the summer.
Roma, however, are not planning to sell the player at the end of the season. The giallorossi may not need to sell one of their top players due to economic reasons and, in any case, they are not focused on the transfer market now.
Should Dzeko leave Roma at the end of the season, he’d only do it to join a foreign club and for a huge offer. The giallorossi, however, hope the player will remain at the Olimpico also in the summer.
