AC Milan chiefs 'furious' with star striker: here’s why
23 August at 16:15AC Milan are furious with their star striker Mbaye Niang as the Frenchman has rejected every offer he has received so far.
The rossoneri have made it clear that they do not have a long term plan for him at the club and that he should be looking for a new club to join.
Everton and Spartak Moscow have offered the former Watford loanee an escape route but the striker has rejected every offer he has received this summer.
The latest proposal of the Russian club was pretty good for AC Milan.
Spartak Moscow, in fact, wanted to sign Niang for € 20 million and had their opening bid accepted by the Serie A giants.
Niang, however, did not only reject to move to Russia but has also sent a medical certificate to justify his absence from trainings until the summer transfer window shuts.
Representatives of the club are furious with their striker who is pushing to move to Torino although the granata are not offering AC Milan as much as Everton and Spartak Moscow did.
Go to comments