AC Milan are unbeaten in their last 22 games against Chievo in Serie A (W19 D3).



In addition to this, AC Milan are unbeaten on home soil against Chievo in Serie A, winning 13 and drawing two of their 15 meetings at the San Siro.



The Rossoneri have won their last four games in Serie A without conceding a single goal; the last time they won five league games whilst keeping a clean sheet each time was back in February 1994.



Chievo have lost nine of their last 11 league games (W1 D1), failing to score in seven of those matches.



In 2018, Chievo have fired in the fewest shots on target (55) in Serie A, whilst AC Milan have averaged the most shots of target per game (6.6).



The Gialloblu have conceded three of their last seven league goals from corners. The Veneti have conceded nine goals from this scenario, behind only Crotone (10) in Serie A this season.