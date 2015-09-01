AC Milan: Chinese owners could put money into the team but on one condition only

Potential AC Milan owners Sino Europe could invest € 50 million to sign new players in the January transfer window, but want designated CEO Marco Fassone to be in charge of the transfer activity next month. The Chinese consortium have postponed the club’s acquisition and are said to have left the rossoneri short of cash January transfer activities.



Fininvest, however, have not been informed about the transfer budget of Sino Europe and, at the moment, AC Milan have still no cash available to buy new recruits in January. New potential owners paid a double deposit of € 100 million and still need to add € 330 million to acquire a 99.93% stake in the club.



What’s for sure is that current Italian and future Chinese owners of the club are not on good terms at the moment. Adriano Galliani’s statements on the next, poor, transfer campaign have not been appreciated by the Chinese consortium, whilst Fininvest have not been left impressed by the postponement of the closing date as the first deadline day to finalize the club’s takeover was the 13th of December.

