AC Milan: clause in Gattuso contract revealed
27 November at 11:42AC Milan have decided to appoint Gennaro Gattuso as their interim boss until the end of the season. The rossoneri have just announced their decision, revealing that the former Italy International will hold a press conference tomorrow.
Gattuso was hired as the Primavera coach this past summer and according to Sky Sport Gattuso agreed to have a special clause in his contract that allowed him to take over at the club in case of Montella’s sacking. Gattuso will take his first training with the senior team tomorrow.
He is expected to remain in charge of AC Milan until the end of the season although AC Milan will only take a decision about his future according to the results of the rossoneri this season.
Gennaro Gattuso’s reign at AC Milan is set to begin tomorrow but representatives of the club may already knew Montella would have not lasted long as Gattuso’s contract clause proves.
Go to comments