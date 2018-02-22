AC Milan: Club could sell Bacca to Roma, eye Balotelli
05 May at 11:15Reports from Tuttsport say that Serie A giants AC Milan want to allow Carlos Bacca to leave, with the idea of signing Mario Balotelli gathering pace.
The 31-year-old Bacca was loaned out to Villarreal this past summer when Vincenzo Montella was still the manager at the club. Since heading back to the La Liga, the Colombian has impressed, scoring 15 times and assisting five times in a total of 32 appearances, out of which 27 have been starts.
TuttoSport believe that Milan are looking to sell Bacca to Roma and are exploring the idea of signing their former player and striker Mario Balotelli.
Roma too feel that Bacca could become an excellent back up or a strike-partner for Edin Dzeko and can help them closer to the top of the Serie A charts.
The 27-year-old Balotelli, who was on loan at Milan from Liverpool in the 2015-16 season, has done very well for Nice since joining the Ligue 1 side and has told that his future is uncertain.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
