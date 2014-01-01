AC Milan coach Gattuso: "Cutrone's goal should have been disallowed"

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattusowas interviewed by Sky Sport Italia after the 2-1 win at home against Lazio after a controversial goal by teenager Patrick Cutrone.



The former Pisa and OFI Kreta manager began by talking about the goal saying: "I’ll be honest, I thought it was a header at first glance. Seeing it again from that angle, it was a goal that should have been disallowed. Having said that, it’s reductive to talk only about one incident. There were many chances and we rode our luck at times."



Gattuso then spoke about match itself saying: "The word calm does not exist in my vocabulary, I don't use it. It was a very difficult match, Lazio are a great team, they put us under a lot of pressure in the second half. Lazio are really impressive, when you play them you really struggle. My compliments to Simone Inzaghi because it is really a great team."



In conclusion Gattuso joked with Giggi Buffon's girlfriend who is a TV presenter saying: "after midnight this wont be valid. Give him a kiss with tongue from me, he is a very lucky man."