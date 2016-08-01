AC Milan coach Gattuso: "I'm the worst coach in the Serie A"

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was interviewed by RAI Sport after the quarterfinal win in the Coppa Italia against cross town rivals Inter after Patrick Cutrone scored the winner in extra time.



Gattuso began by praising his players saying: "We were coming off a negative period, so this game was fundamental. I have to thank the players, the compliments go to them. I knew from day one what I was going into with the Milan job. It’s a big club that won for many years and changed a lot of players recently. We are struggling, but this side has quality and was at times missing that bile. We showed tonight that we can battle it out and then the quality emerges."



The former Pisa coach then stressed that the win against Inter does not resolve the Rossoneri's problems saying that: "If we think that we have resolved everything because of this win then we are hypocrites. It is a win that gives us confidence and allows us to work with a bit of tranquility. Maybe I am the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win, even when playing mini football, it is part of my character. I only hope that my lads show what they show me during the week, then we’ll take it one game at a time."



In conclusion Gattuso spoek about the teams upcoming fixtures stating that: "It was a fundamental match but we need to look ahead now. We hope to pick up points in the Serie A now too. We don't lack anything at Milanello, it is up to me to get the maximum out of the players. I didn’t see much difference between this performance and the defeat to Atalanta. We did something more today but I also liked our performance against Atalanta."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)