AC Milan coach Montella: "Andre Silva & Cutrone are the future"

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella held a press conference ahead of tomorrow's Serie A fixture at home at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano's San Siro district against Torino.



Montella began by talking about tomorrow's opponents "Torino are a good team with a good coach. A well-equipped side with a variety of option and experience. They have their own identity and have a positive mentality. It's not an easy game to play but we must win."



The former Fiorentina and Roma coach then spoke about the gap uo to the top 4 teams stating that: "the team is playing with more consistency over the 95 minutes although we haven't taken home all positive results. Numbers don't lie. We are reducing the gap with the top teams but to do this we need to start improving our mentality against teams from the lower half of the table. We are doing our job against these teams but we have to reduce the gap with the big clubs."



Montella then proceeded to talking about his strikers saying that "A coach needs to make some choices. Cutrone and André Silva are important players at the present time but will become even more important in the future. Kalinic is more experienced for some particular matches. It's not impossible that two of the three could play together. I could play with two strikers and Suso but Suso won't play behind them. Playing every three days is not easy. Jack is an important player for Milan. We had him only in the first part last season. He struggled to find the best condition. He lacks continuity which he needs. Suso and Jack are two important players of the 'old' and 'new' AC Milan who have been confirmed under the new ownership. Having them at their 100% is important for us and the fans."



In conclusion Montella spoke about Bonucci and the midfield stating that: "Montolivo is doing very well he has improved a lot over the past weeks also from a physical standpoint. We are playing different way from last season, but compared to that campaign we are lacking goals from our midfielders. Kessie too could score more and I am fully convinced he will show all his potential. Bonucci played a really good game against Austria Wien despite the mistake that gave them the goal. He did well holding the defensive line up and leading the team."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)