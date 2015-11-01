AC Milan confirm injury to midfield stalwart

AC Milan midfielder and captain Riccardo Montolivo has suffered a leg injury which kept him out of last night's league match against SPAL. Per the club: “AC Milan announces that Riccardo Montolivo, as planned, carried out clinical tests showed a minimal injury of some fibers of the flexor of the right thigh. The player will be kept monitored for several days."



After spending seven seasons with Florentino, Montolivo has spent the last six at the San Siro. After arriving in 2012, He has served as a rock during AC Milan’s most difficult period in the 21st century. Taking over for outgoing captain Massimo Ambrosini, Montolivo has worn the armband since 2013.



Though not known for his scoring ability, he has had great success as a holding midfielder over the years. The former Atalanta youth product has worn the Italian crest 66 times, scoring twice. He continues to receive call ups from Gianpiero Ventura.



Translated by Matthew Klimberg