AC Milan confirm their first summer signing is imminent
22 May at 13:00As we reported earlier this morning, Mateo Musacchio is close to completing his move to AC Milan. The Argentinean underwent medical with the rossoneri at 7.45 am and AC Milan have confirmed that the player had his medical tests this morning.
The Serie A giants have released a video that shows the Argentinean undergoing his medical and the diavoli have confirmed that they are close to announcing their first summer signing.
Calciomercato.com had exclusively reported that Musacchio agreed to move to AC Milan a few months ago after a secret meeting between his agent and representative of the club.
Exclusive: @MateoMusacchio5 undergoing his medicals this morning— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 22, 2017
Esclusiva: le immagini delle visite mediche di Mateo Musacchio pic.twitter.com/I8jTogcYNF
AC Milan have been in talks with Villareal and Musacchio for over a year. The talented centre-back was linked with a move to the San Siro in summer 2016 but AC Milan failed to complete his signing due to financial struggles.
New Chinese owners, however, have solved AC Milan’s financial woes and are ready to invest € 150-160 million to strengthen the team. The rossoneri will pay € 15 plus € 3 million add-ons to sign Musacchio who will sign a four-year deal. A club’s statement announcing the signing of Musacchio is expected soon.
