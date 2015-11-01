AC Milan consider summer move for disappointing Man City goakeeper if Donnarumma leaves
03 February at 20:45AC Milan are considering signing Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in the summer transfer window with the rossoneri who would make an official bid to sign the Chile International in case Gianluigi Donnarumma fails to pen a new deal with the club.
Donnarumma, 17, can sign his first professional contract in less than a month as he turns 18 on the 25th of February. His agent Mino Raiola, however, is unwilling to accept the offer of the Serie A giants without a meeting with new AC Milan owners who are supposed to acquire a majority stake in the club by the beginning of March.
If the club’s plans for the future won’t meet the player’s ambitions, Raiola will make Donnarumma leave the San Siro with the promising goalkeeper’s exit that could happen as early as next summer.
In case Donnarumma decides to leave, AC Milan have already a shortlist of potential replacements which, according to SportMediaset, includes the disappointing Manchester City goalkeeper.
