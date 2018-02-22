AC Milan consider swap deal to sign Belotti
27 April at 17:30According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, AC Milan remain interested in signing Andrea Belotti during this summer’s transfer window. However, reaching a deal will not be easy given the fact that Torino president Urbano Cairo values his star striker at €100 million.
Therefore, Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is looking for ways in which he can reduce the Granata’s asking price. One solution would be to offer technical counterparts in exchange for the former Palermo hotshot.
Gabriel could be a welcome arrival for Toro boss Walter Mazzarri, particularly if Salvatore Sirigu leaves the club at the end of the season. Manuel Locatelli has been linked with a move to Turin in the past, while the likes of Cristián Zapata, Mateo Musacchio, Nikola Kalinić and Patrick Cutrone could all be sacrificed to make way for new arrivals.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
