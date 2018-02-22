AC Milan: Conti could undergo another surgery on left knee
30 March at 14:40AC Milan summer signing Andrea Conti could face the possibility of undergoing another surgery on his left-knee, CalcioMercato understand.
The 24-year-old full-back Conti joined Milan from fellow Serie A side Atalanta this past summer for a fee in the region of 24 million euros. While he did play early on for the club, he sustained a serious ACL injury in September and was ruled out for six months. Recently, the Italian suffered another ligament injury on the same knee in training.
CalcioMercato understand that the possibility of Conti undergoing another surgery on the injured left-knee still lingers and it would be his second surgery on the same knee.
Conti was stretchered off in Milan training last week after rupturing the same ligament and it comes just months after his knee was operated upon by Pittsburg based surgeon Dr. Freddie Fu, the same doctor who operated on the knee of former Manchester United man Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in April last year.
The extent of Conti's injury isn't known but it is likely that more details about it are revealed in the coming few days.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
