AC Milan, Conti: 'I am getting close but I am not ready to start a game yet'

AC Milan added 11 new players last summer as one of these new players is Andrea Conti. The ex-Atalanta defender had a fantastic season in 2016-17 as he was considered one of the best wing-backs in Italy. After moving to AC Milan this past summer, Conti picked up a severe injury right from the get go so he hasn't played much for his new club to date. He is now almost 100% healthy as he spoke to the official AC Milan website on the matter:



" How are you doing? I am well. After a long period of time, I am now feeling much better. I am still not 100% but I am getting there. I am not ready to start a game yet but I think I will soon be ready to play a few minutes at the very least. I am very anxious, it has been great to be back with the rest of the squad. Gattuso? Well Milan seem like a different team now. We play a different way and we approach games differently as well. We have a great group here and we have to keep on fighting...".