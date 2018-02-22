AC Milan: Conti set to start against Juventus
22 March at 13:30According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Andrea Conti could be set to return to AC Milan’s starting XI when they face Juventus at San Siro a week on Saturday.
The former Atalanta full-back was on the bench for the duration of the Rossoneri’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Chievo last weekend, and is determined to earn a starting berth under coach Gennaro Gattuso as soon as possible.
Indeed, given the fact both Ignazio Abate and Davide Calabria are struggling with injury problems of their own at the moment, there is every chance that the 24-year-old could be thrown in at the deep end against the Bianconeri on Easter Saturday.
Conti is said to have a crazy desire to return to action having missed around six months of football after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament rupture to his left knee, which required reconstruction surgery to be carried out.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
