AC Milan star Andrea Conti picked up a knee injury at the beginning of the season and has yet to make his first Serie A appearance with the rossoneri. The promising Italian full-back joined the Serie A giants for more than € 20 million last summer but his injury has prevented him from playing for AC Milan so far this season.The Italian made return to AC Milan squad yesterday but spent the whole game sitting on the bench.AC Milan managed a crucial 3-2 home win against Chievo and Conti shared a social media message after the game. Here’s the full translation.“What a great feeling to be back at the San Siro”, Conti wrote on his official Instagram account.“It was great to return after such a long time and it was even better to make return with a win. Me suffered to get the three vital points for us.”