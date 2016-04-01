AC Milan continue working on Dembélé deal

According to Sportitalia, AC Milan remain interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembélé, whose contract with the North London side expires in June 2019.



Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is keen to strengthen the team’s midfield options as soon as possible, but is also determined to work with the club’s long-term future in mind. This is why he is willing to hold out for the Belgian’s contract to expire before making his move, if need be.



Coach Gennaro Gattuso has also discussed the fact his side is missing some key components in the centre of the pitch. It is clear that they lack someone who can control possession and take the sting out of games – Dembélé most certainly fits that bill.



The Diavolo intend to bring him in before the end of the current transfer window, but will not rush into buying someone else just for the sake of numbers.



(Sportitalia)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)