AC Milan have won two of the three Serie A meetings against Crotone (D1).



AC Milan earned 80.3% of the possession in the reverse fixture, a record for the Rossoneri in this competition since Opta began to collect possession data (2004/05).



AC Milan have won just one of their last six Serie A home games (D2 L3): 2-1 against Bologna in December.



Against Bologna Crotone collected their only away win in Serie A this season (D1 L7): they have not kept a clean sheet away from home since the beginning of this season.



Crotone have lost six of their last seven league matches (W1) – moreover, they have failed to score in five of them.



Only seven different Crotone players have found the net in Serie A this season – a league-low.



In the five Serie A games under Gattuso, AC Milan have faced 63 shots (12.6 per match) – in their 14 games under Montella, they had conceded 137 (9.8 per match).



Crotone have conceded more goals from set pieces than any other side in the division this season (13), while no team have scored fewer goals from set pieces than themselves (3).



Andrè Silva has failed to score in any of his 12 league appearances this season – he has played 11 games outside of Serie A, scoring eight goals in those games.

Patrick Cutrone’s first Serie A goal and assist both came in the reverse fixture earlier this season.