AC Milan has a new star on their hands in the shape of young striker Patrick Cutrone.



The 20-year-old has scored four times in his last three appearances for the Rossoneri and is already being compared to former striking legend Filippo Inzaghi.



The similarity is there for all to see; Cutrone is a player who plays on the shoulder of the last defender and when you a see a player doing this for Milan you automatically think of one player; super Pippo.



There’s a long way to go however, before Cutrone can be bracketed alongside the former Italian striker. One is a player setting out on the road to stardom; the other was highly decorated during his playing career.



Italy’s failure to qualify for this summer’s World Cup Finals in Russia has cost Cutrone the chance to display his undoubted skills to a world audience. It’s likely however, that stand in coach Luigi Di Biagio will let him loose in the upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England.



Cutrone is one for the future, but a player who links the current Milan, with the all-conquering team of the Carlo Ancelotti era.